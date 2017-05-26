Toronto FC 5, Columbus Crew SC 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Toronto FC continued their good form in MLS with a convincing 5-0 rout of Columbus Crew SC Friday night at BMO Field, extending their unbeaten run in league play to eight straight games (7-0-1).
TFC jumped out to the early lead after forward Tosaint Ricketts was taken down by Crew SC defender Jonathan Mensah for a penalty kick. Midfielder Victor Vazquez stepped up and converted. The Reds doubled the lead before the half when Justin Morrow ripped shot from left side past goalkeeper Zack Steffen at the near post. Vazquez scored his second after the break with a well-placed free kick under the wall from the edge of the box. Jonathan Osorio and Jordan Hamliton each scored their first goals of the year late to complete the rout.
Goals
- 6' - TOR - Victor Vazquez (PK) WATCH
- 39' - TOR - Justin Morrow WATCH
- 59' - TOR - Victor Vazquez WATCH
- 86' - TOR - Jonathan Osorio
- 90+3' - TOR - Jordan Hamilton
Three Things
Next up
- TOR: Canadian Championship: Wednesday, May 31 – vs. Ottawa Fury (7 pm ET)
- CLB: Wednesday, May 31 – vs. Seattle Sounders (7:30 pm ET | MLS Live)