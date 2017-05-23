Seattle Sounders receive custom 2016 MLS Cup championship rings

The Seattle Sounders finally put a ring on it Tuesday night, presenting players and staff with championship rings commemorating their 2016 MLS Cup win.

Awarded during a private ceremony at the Starfire Sports Complex, the rings were custom-made by Jostens from 10-karat white gold. The ring top features the club's crest, accented with eight diamonds, with an additional 30 diamonds surrounding.

“Last season's MLS Cup championship was an incredible achievement reached through the dedication, vision and hard work of countless people," said Sounders FC owner Adrian Hanauer in a club statement.

“In creating our championship rings with Jostens, we looked to not only recognize a singular moment of victory, but to commemorate the journey that brought us to that point. As an organization, we are thrilled to be able to provide these one-of-a-kind keepsakes to all of the players and staff who helped our first MLS Cup come home to Seattle.”

The sides of the ring feature the recipient’s name (and number, in the case of the players) with the Seattle skyline, with Mt. Rainier in the background, as well as an image of the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, the league’s championship trophy.

The inside of the ring is inscribed with "12.10.16," the date of the MLS Cup final, as well as the logos of both Sounders FC and Toronto FC, along with score of the game and penalty-kick shootout won by Seattle.