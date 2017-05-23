MLS Power Rankings, Week 12: Chicago Fire jump into the top five

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: CHI, PHI +5 spots | POR, HOU, SEA, MIN -3 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
Setting the scoreline aside, what was most impressive about NYCFC’s win in Orlando was the authority and personality on display. They had a feel of a championship team. Atlanta will be on notice.
Previous: Lost at RSL, 2-1; Won at ORL, 3-0 | Next: at ATL on 5/28
3
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 3
It took a legit golazo to hand Dallas their first loss of the season, so nobody should panic. But are there any offensive difference-makers available once Maxi Urruti's hits a dry patch? None of the offseason acquisitions have lived up to their billing, and FCD have dropped 7 points from their last three home games.
Previous: Lost vs. SJ, 1-0 | Next: at CHI on 5/25; vs. HOU on 5/28
4
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9
A road loss without Ike Opara and Dom Dwyer shouldn’t concern SKC nation. Losing Opara, who might just be the most valuable defender in MLS, for any extended period would be a serious blow. Good on Peter Vermes for resting the big man. The season is long.
Previous: Won vs. SEA, 3-0; Lost at VAN, 2-0 | Next: at COL on 5/27
5
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 21
It was a huge week for Chicago, who followed up their big win against Seattle with victories against Colorado and at D.C. to climb all the way up to second in the East. Nemanja Nikolic looks like a true star, and David Accam is having a big impact, too. The Fire look like they're for real.
Previous: Won vs. COL, 3-0; Won at DC, 1-0 | Next: vs. DAL on 5/25
6
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
Another sold-out crowd in Atlanta, another star turn for Miguel Almiron. The Paraguayan attacker notched a hat trick for the expansion club on Saturday, keying their impressive 4-1 win against Houston -- their first victory in a month. We'll see if they can keep things rolling on Sunday against NYCFC.
Previous: Won vs. HOU, 4-1 | Next: vs. NYC on 5/28
7
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
Maybe at this point it's best to use Kaká off the bench? He hasn't had the gas to go 90, and is a spectator on defense. It's been hurting the Purple Lions.
Previous: Drew at SJ, 1-1; Lost vs. NYC, 3-0 | Next: at MIN on 5/27
8
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Wil Trapp can be one of the most frustrating players in MLS and the reason for this was on full display on Sunday when he laid a beautiful ball to set up Crew SC's only goal but got stripped in the midfield to give one up.
Previous: Lost at NE, 2-1 | Next: at TOR on 5/26
9
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 11
Well that was a Grade A bad Diego Chara day. We're pretty sure Portland is legit, but they need to get back to playing like it, since they haven't won in a month.
Previous: Lost at MTL, 4-1 | Next: at SEA on 5/27
10
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
Jahmir Hyka looks like a difference maker, huh? San Jose shuffled the front office ahead of this season because they’d swung and missed on most of their big, foreign attacking signings. Hyka’s been a hit, now they just need Marco Ureña and Danny Hoesen to get going.
Previous: Drew vs. ORL, 1-1; Won at DAL, 1-0 | Next: vs. LA on 5/27
11
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
For as impressive as they've been at home, Houston aren't going to be able to truly make waves without putting it together away from BBVA Compass Stadium. That didn't happen last week, when they lost at Philly and Atlanta to slip in the standings and power rankings.
Previous: Lost at PHI, 2-0; Lost at ATL, 4-1 | Next: at DAL on 5/28
12
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 21
The 'Caps have verrrry gradually ascended into the Western Conference pack (no three-game streaks either way), but are rounding into form with three wins in four.
Previous: Won vs. SKC, 2-0 | Next: vs. DC on 5/27
13
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 13
Jesse Marsch's team just doesn't look right. There's little continuity when trying to string passes together and have been a mess getting out in transition.
Previous: Drew vs. TOR, 1-1 | Next: vs. NE on 5/27
14
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 22
Who knows if this might calm the Negadelphians, but let’s enjoy the Philly four-win streak for now. As RSL struggles, too, it looks potentially positive for the Union’s next outing as well.
Previous: Won vs. HOU, 2-0; Won vs. COL, 2-1 | Next: at RSL on 5/27
15
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 12
Sounders fans know slow starts can still lead to championships, but there are reasons to be concerned in Seattle despite eeking out a win against RSL. One of the biggest: Why doesn’t Jordan Morris look like the rampaging bull he was late in 2016?
Previous: Lost at SKC, 3-0; Won vs. RSL, 1-0 | Next: vs. POR on 5/27
16
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
The confidence is almost all the way back for a team missing two starting-level center mids (Jermaine Jones & Baggio Husidic). It’ll feel as if the 2-5-0 start to the season never happened if they can beat the Quakes in San Jose on Saturday.
Previous: Won at MIN, 2-1 | Next: at SJ on 5/27
17
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
They badly needed to win a second in a row to gain a little momentum and thanks to a few tactical adjustments, they did it coming from behind vs. Crew SC. Their next seven come against East opponents and it’s a great chance to make a big move before the summer kicks in.
Previous: Won vs. CLB, 2-1 | Next: at NY on 5/27
18
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 18
Impact fans should take real pleasure from watching Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla and Anthony Jackson-Hamel out there on the pitch every week. The Power Rankings Politburo approves of this #PlayYourKids initiative from Mauro Biello.
Previous: Won vs. POR, 4-1 | Next: vs. NY on 6/3
19
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
It hasn't all come crashing down in the gory way it did back in March, but MNUFC have suddenly lost three of four and are missing a little bit of final third magic. Their bad spending this winter has handicapped them, depth-wise, this spring.
Previous: Lost vs. LA, 2-1 | Next: vs. ORL on 5/27
20
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
Welp. The midweek win was a needed salve, but dropping Saturday's result to Seattle means it's now five losses in six for Mike Petke and Co.
Previous: Won vs. NYC, 2-1; Lost at SEA, 1-0 | Next: vs. PHI on 5/27
21
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 21
After a flash of brilliance vs. Atlanta, D.C. have struggled through their last three losses. These MLS originals need a turnaround, and fast.
Previous: Lost vs. CHI, 1-0 | Next: at VAN on 5/27
22
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
One word: Ouch. If the Rapids don’t find some attacking juice soon, the season may slip irretrievably through their fingers.
Previous: Lost at CHI, 3-0; Lost at PHI, 2-1 | Next: vs. SKC on 5/27
They failed to keep their win streak going, but a win at RBA is a tough thing to accomplish and they were certainly the better team on the day.
Previous: Drew at NY, 1-1 | Next: vs. CLB on 5/26