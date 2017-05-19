MLS adds international broadcast partners in India, Honduras, New Zealand

MLS announced on Friday that it has added new television agreements in three new countries, agreeing to rights deals in India, Honduras and New Zealand.

In India, MLS has partnered with DSport to broadcast five regular-season matches per week, select MLS Cup Playoffs games and MLS Cup. DSport is a premium sports channel in India owned by Discovery Communications, which also owns MLS’ pan-European broadcast partner Eurosport.

In Honduras, R-Media will televise one live regular-season match per week, the MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup Playoffs games and MLS Cup. Like R-Media, Television New Zealand, more commonly known as TVNZ Duke, will broadcast at least one live regular-season match per week, the All-Star Game, select MLS Cup Playoffs games and MLS Cup.

In total, MLS is distributed in more than 170 countries and territories around the world. The league’s international broadcast portfolio includes Sky Sports in the UK, Eurosport across Europe, Globosat in Brazil, Abu Dhabi Media in the Middle East and North Africa, beIN Sports across Southeast Asia and Australia, and many other networks.