MLS global TV announcement - May 18, 2017
Rudy Calderon / MLSsoccer.com

MLS adds international broadcast partners in India, Honduras, New Zealand

May 19, 201710:15AM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

MLS announced on Friday that it has added new television agreements in three new countries, agreeing to rights deals in India, Honduras and New Zealand.

In India, MLS has partnered with DSport to broadcast five regular-season matches per week, select MLS Cup Playoffs games and MLS Cup. DSport is a premium sports channel in India owned by Discovery Communications, which also owns MLS’ pan-European broadcast partner Eurosport.

In Honduras, R-Media will televise one live regular-season match per week, the MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup Playoffs games and MLS Cup. Like R-Media, Television New Zealand, more commonly known as TVNZ Duke, will broadcast at least one live regular-season match per week, the All-Star Game, select MLS Cup Playoffs games and MLS Cup.

In total, MLS is distributed in more than 170 countries and territories around the world. The league’s international broadcast portfolio includes Sky Sports in the UK, Eurosport across Europe, Globosat in Brazil, Abu Dhabi Media in the Middle East and North Africa, beIN Sports across Southeast Asia and Australia, and many other networks. 

Topics: 
League Announcement
Sports Business

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android