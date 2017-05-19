Galaxy's Gyasi Zardes earns college degree from Cal State Dominguez Hills

LA Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes famously told MLS fans that his skill will blow their minds when leaving college four years ago, but on Friday he accomplished something with his own mind.

The 25-year-old graduated college Friday morning, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Cal State Dominguez Hills. He attended Cal State Bakersfield for three years before leaving and signing a Homegrown Player contract prior to the 2013 season.

Gyasi the graduate. Class of 2017. 😁🎓🙌 pic.twitter.com/DUWeOL7Xnr — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 19, 2017

Zardes, 25, who has appeared in six games for the Galaxy this season (starting five) was present at the morning graduation ceremony right on his home field, at StubHub Center, and picked up his diploma. He was expected to join his teammates after the ceremony on the road in Minnesota, where the Galaxy is playing expansion side Minnesota United (5 pm ET, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and MLS LIVE in Canada) on Sunday.