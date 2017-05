Nick Rimando already owned every other cumulative record in the goalkeeping book, and on Wednesday night, he conquered that final mark.

In the 15th minute, the Real Salt Lake legend made a routine save on New York City FC midfielder Tommy McNamara. It was the 1,475th in Rimando's MLS career, passing Kevin Hartman for the all-time record.

Rimando already held the records for most wins, shutouts, starts and minutes played.