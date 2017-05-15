Toronto FC release details on injuries to Sebastian Giovinco, Nick Hagglund

Toronto FC announced on Monday that star striker Sebastian Giovinco and starting defender Nick Hagglund will miss several weeks due to injuries sustained in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Minnesota United.

Giovinco limped out of the match shortly before halftime with what has been diagnosed as a quadriceps strain; he is expected to miss three weeks of action. The Italian – who opened the scoring with a penalty kick conversion – had just returned from a heel injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Columbus.

Hagglund’s news is worse; he sustained a torn MCL in his left knee and has been ruled out for 8-12 weeks.

Regarded as one of the deepest teams in MLS, TFC are currently riding a six-game winning streak and return to match play with a visit to the New York Red Bulls on Friday (7:30 pm ET | TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in US).