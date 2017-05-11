Seattle Sounders' Jordy Delem suspended for match vs. Chicago

On Wednesday, MLS determined that a case of mistaken identity took place in the Seattle Sounders' 1-0 loss to Toronto FC on Saturday.

Sounders FC midfielder Osvaldo Alonso was mistakenly issued a yellow card instead of Sounders FC defender Jordy Delem for unsporting behavior in the 46th minute of the game.

As a result, the yellow card issued to Alonso has been removed and retroactively issued to Delem.

Since the retroactively issued yellow card would be Delem’s second yellow card of the match, Delem will be suspended for Seattle’s next match, May 13 against the Chicago Fire (9 pm ET; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes in US | MLS LIVE in Canada) and issued an undisclosed fine.