Inter Miami claw back from the brink with stunning rally

“And the only way to see the sun is give everything. Forget the result. The result is my fault, is my responsibility. They have to play. They have to play because football is a game and we have to play, play. Don’t think about the result.”

“I talked to them in the halftime that we are in a situation that is s--t, s--t. We are in the s--t,” IMCF’s head coach colorfully explained to reporters postgame.

Comprehensively out-fought and out-hustled in the first 45 minutes, the Herons were trailing the league-leading Union 2-0, staring at the further extension of a 1W-5L-1D slump dating back to their devastating Concacaf Champions Cup setback at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

“But the guys showed a lot of character. They showed that they want – they want to fight, to take [control] of this situation. So at the end, also we are not lucky, because the third goal of theirs is a very clear offside. So we are in a situation, in a bad dynamic, but with a lot of spirit to come back to be the team that we were in the beginning of this season.”

“We showed character, personality,” said Mascherano. “It was another difficult start of the game for us, because in the beginning, we concede the goals, and the situation that we are in, when you concede, it’s difficult, you know? Because you start to think that you have to come back again.

After Tadeo Allende 's close-range header on the hour mark gave the visitors hope, Messi dragged his side back into striking range at 3-2 by earning, then converting a viciously struck free kick from just outside the penalty box. That in turn opened the door for substitute Telasco Segovia to lash a 95th-minute equalizer after some relentless work in the buildup from the GOAT, snatching a chaotic 3-3 draw from the jaws of defeat.

It took time, painstaking resilience, some non-clinical finishing from Philly and multiple moments of trademark individual brilliance from Lionel Messi . Yet even after conceding yet again to MLS Golden Boot frontrunner Tai Baribo to find themselves down 3-1 with barely a quarter of an hour left in the game, Miami dug deep and found a response.

Game of the year vibes

Like so many of their matches over the past two years or so, this was a result that reflected the Herons’ persistent tendencies towards riveting drama, for better and for worse, which so often tends to bait opponents into track meets that leave the door open for Messi’s creativity to tip the scales.

“I think everyone saw a little bit of everything tonight,” said Philly coach Bradley Carnell after this tenacious, mostly end-to-end slugfest, which his side could’ve salted away with even marginally better finishing precision, such was their volume of opportunities against IMCF’s rickety back line.

“We dominate in many ways, and then also allow an opponent who on paper has world-class quality, we allow them at certain points to get back in the game. It’s a game where if we take our chances, I think the scoreline’s even bigger in our favor than the 3-1 scoreline would’ve indicated … [but] you can never quite shut them down for 90 minutes.”

Messi-era Miami’s chronic difficulties with defensive fundamentals have underlined them time and again in big moments, from two unsuccessful ConcaChampions campaigns to last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs disappointment. Yet even after all that, one adversary after another has let them hang around, and eventually paid the price.