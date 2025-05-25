Brian White's record-setting brace lifts Vancouver Whitecaps

Brian White is cementing himself as a club legend.
The Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker put in yet another man-of-the-match performance during Matchday 15, netting a brace in five minutes to headline his team's 3-2 comeback victory at Real Salt Lake, a game in which the 'Caps fell behind 2-0 within four minutes of action.
"Brian is always dangerous, he's always a threat in the box," head coach Jesper Sørensen said postgame. "You also saw him have two big opportunities apart from the two goals. He's always involved. He's also good at helping us build up. He's also good at taking the duels in mid-pitch.
"He helps the team a lot and he's just growing day by day ... He has a lot of confidence and it helps him relax in the game."
Golden Boot hunt
The brace gave White 10 MLS goals in just 11 league matches this season. That ranks second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, behind only Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo, who has found the back of the net 13 times.
"I mean, what striker doesn't want to win a Golden Boot, you know what I mean," remarked White with a smile. "But it's not what I focus on. I focus on what can I do to help this team win and taking the chances when I get them.
"It's one of those things that everyone talks about, but for me, I focus on how well can I play for the Whitecaps and how can I help this team win."
Importantly, White's Matchday 15 tallies ensure he's scored at least 10 goals for a club-record fourth season (2021, 2023-25). No other Whitecaps player has more than two such seasons.
White also became the first player in Whitecaps history to register three consecutive seasons with 15 or more goals across all competitions.
USMNT awaits
White's prolific form has caught the eye of USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, who included the Vancouver striker on his pre-Gold Cup roster ahead of friendlies against Türkiye and Switzerland.
Pochettino selected four out-and-out strikers for the camp, including White, Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang, Monaco's Folarin Balogun and newcomer Damion Downs (FC Köln).
With striker being a position where the USMNT has yet to find a consistent answer, White has done everything he can to make his case to lead the line for the US this summer.
"It's every player's dream to represent their national team, especially to represent them in big games and in tournaments," said White, who has one goal in four caps.
"So, it's always an honor, it's always a privilege and it's always the dream. You grow up wishing you could play for the national team, wishing you could be on those stages and those games."