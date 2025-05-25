Brian White's record-setting brace lifts Vancouver Whitecaps

"He helps the team a lot and he's just growing day by day ... He has a lot of confidence and it helps him relax in the game."

"Brian is always dangerous, he's always a threat in the box," head coach Jesper Sørensen said postgame. "You also saw him have two big opportunities apart from the two goals. He's always involved. He's also good at helping us build up. He's also good at taking the duels in mid-pitch.

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker put in yet another man-of-the-match performance during Matchday 15, netting a brace in five minutes to headline his team's 3-2 comeback victory at Real Salt Lake , a game in which the 'Caps fell behind 2-0 within four minutes of action.

Golden Boot hunt

The brace gave White 10 MLS goals in just 11 league matches this season. That ranks second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, behind only Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo, who has found the back of the net 13 times.

"I mean, what striker doesn't want to win a Golden Boot, you know what I mean," remarked White with a smile. "But it's not what I focus on. I focus on what can I do to help this team win and taking the chances when I get them.

"It's one of those things that everyone talks about, but for me, I focus on how well can I play for the Whitecaps and how can I help this team win."

Importantly, White's Matchday 15 tallies ensure he's scored at least 10 goals for a club-record fourth season (2021, 2023-25). No other Whitecaps player has more than two such seasons.