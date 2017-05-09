MLS Power Rankings, Week 10: What teams jumped in the top three?

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: TOR, NYC, CLB, SJ, MIN +3 spots | ORL, DC -4 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 3
2
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
TFC pulled off one of the most impressive weeks you'll ever see in MLS, beating the league leaders and last year's MLS Cup winners on the road. If they pull off two more wins this week, it would be something almost unprecedented.
Previous: Won vs. ORL, 2-1; Won at SEA, 1-0 | Next: at CLB on 5/10, vs. MIN on 5/13
3
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 8
Their domination of Atlanta United was as spirited and aggressive a display as we’ve seen from this side. The four-match road swing that awaits them, including a matchup against undefeated FC Dallas on Sunday, will go a long way toward really testing their title credentials.
Previous: Won vs. ATL, 3-1 | Next: at DAL on 5/14
4
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9
The Minnesota loss was uncharacteristic of SKC's season, but Peter Vermes’ men get a pass given their double-match week also featured a convincing midweek display vs. the Red Bulls. But to truly be one of the elite sides of 2017, SKC need their depth players to make significant contributions.
Previous: Won vs. NY, 2-0; Lost at MIN, 2-0 | Next: at ORL on 5/13
5
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 11
No Valeri, no Nagbe, no prob-…OK, some problems? Make no mistake — the Timbers have solid depth, but this is MLS and the margins can be razor-thin, as they were painfully reminded of in San Jose.
Previous: Lost at SJ, 3-0 | Next: vs. ATL on 5/14
6
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
A fruitless road swing through Toronto and Houston has robbed some coal from the Lions' hype train. Now they face five games in the next three weeks. Can they handle the grind?
Previous: Lost at TOR, 2-1; Lost at HOU, 4-0 | Next: vs. SKC on 5/13
7
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Solid win over the Revs, but like so many MLS teams, Crew SC have been Jekyll & Hyde at home vs. on the road. Maybe we'll know more about them after this week's meetings with TFC and Montreal.
Previous: Won vs. NE, 2-0 | Next: vs. TOR on 5/10; at MTL on 5/13
8
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 13
After saving Sacha and BWP for a big Saturday clash in Philly, the Red Bulls came away from a two-game week with zero points, zero goals scored and five goals conceded. They may still be a playoff team, but these sure don’t feel like last year’s Red Bulls.
Previous: Lost at SKC, 2-0; Lost at PHI, 3-0 | Next: vs. LA on 5/14
9
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
No Cubo? No problem ... as long as they're playing at home.
Previous: Won vs. ORL, 4-0 | Next: vs. VAN on 5/12
10
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 10
The least effective MLS center back this year not named Vadim Demidov has to be Roman Torres. This should be at least a little bit concerning to the powers that be in Seattle.
Previous: Lost vs. TOR, 1-0 | Next: at CHI on 5/13
11
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 21
The Quakes are perfect since Dom Kinnear found a way to get Chris Wondolowski, Danny Hoesen and Marco Ureña together on the field from the start. It’s not always going to work, but it’s definitely a refreshing look for San Jose.
Previous: Won vs. POR, 3-0 | Next: at COL on 5/13
12
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
The potential return of forward Josef Martinez couldn’t come at a better time, with Atlanta looking like a team that could use an injection of his swagger after two straight losses. But attitude can only take you so far. Their defensive shortcomings, perhaps masked by their attacking pizazz earlier in 2017, are a red flag.
Previous: Lost at NYC, 3-1 | Next: at POR on 5/14
13
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
The honeymoon is over for Bastian Schweinsteiger & Co., winless in their last three and blowing a two-goal lead at LA. An out-of-form Sounders side could help alleviate those issues, though.
Previous: Drew at LA, 2-2 | Next: vs. SEA on 5/13
14
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 14 | LOW: 21
Suddenly the 'Caps are a solid road team, with two straight away wins. But it gets tougher with Friday's visit to steamy Houston (9 pm ET | TSN1/3/4/5 in Canada, MLS LIVE in US), where the Dynamo are dominant. Will Brek Shea shine on his Texas homecoming?
Previous: Won at COL, 1-0 | Next: at HOU on 5/12
15
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 18
Not the most inspiring of victories, but any road win in MLS is a good one.
Previous: Won at DC, 1-0 | Next: vs. CLB on 5/13
16
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
Did well during a friendly part of the schedule with 4-of-6 at home. Now they’ll head into a stretch with 3-of-5 on the road, beginning with a daunting trip to BMO Field on Saturday. Their lack of backline depth will be put to the test over the next month.
Previous: Won vs. SKC, 2-0 | Next: at TOR on 5/13
17
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 20
Much has gone noticeably wrong for D.C. this year. So here’s one you may not have noticed: The wings are nowhere near as productive as they were in 2016. Age, injuries and loss of form have told the tale for Lloyd Sam, Patrick Nyarko and Lamar Neagle.
Previous: Lost vs. MTL, 1-0 | Next: vs. PHI on 5/13
18
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
That midfield looks lightweight; Gershon Koffie cannot get back to Foxborough fast enough. The Revs' winless skid has now stretched a month, emcompassing five games.
Previous: Lost at CLB, 2-0 | Next: vs. RSL on 5/13
19
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
A first-half captain's sub looks brilliant this week, but what happens if they open flat at Red Bull Arena?
Previous: Drew vs. CHI, 2-2 | Next: at NY on 5/14
20
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 22
Put it on the board! That was a cathartic 12-minute hat trick from CJ Sapong, and they'll look to stretch it to a streak on the road in D.C.
Previous: Won vs. NY, 3-0 | Next: at DC on 5/13
21
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 21
“We don’t have a formation right now,” is how Mike Petke put it after a dispiriting 3-0 loss to visiting FC Dallas. RSL have nosedived after their good start under the new coach, and the makeshift backline has not covered itself in glory.
Previous: Lost vs. DAL, 3-0 | Next: at NE on 5/13
22
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
Winless since opening day, losers of five straight games, back to rock bottom in the PRanks: In their search for a more attacking identity, the Rapids seem to have tossed away the resilience of last year.
Previous: Lost vs. VAN, 1-0 | Next: vs. SJ on 5/13
FCD remain the league's last unbeaten, and its best road team, thanks to a highly opportunistic win at Salt Lake. The sole bummer: an inability to give Javi Morales a cameo vs. his old club. NYCFC will provide a sterner test on Sunday (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).
Previous: Won at RSL, 3-0 | Next: vs. NYC on 5/14