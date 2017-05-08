Roundball, meet Ballon d'Or: Kaká takes in Rockets' playoff victory

It's kind of hard out-celeb an NBA star in his own gym, but Kaká just might have pulled off that feat on Sunday.

The Orlando City SC star, the FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner in 2007 and a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, stayed over a day after the Lions' 4-0 loss at the Houston Dynamo to watch James Harden and the rest of the Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's Western Conference playoffs.

Now, if Orlando City make their inaugural MLS postseason run, following this third year in the league, we'll have to see if Harden returns the favor.