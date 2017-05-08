ExtraTime Radio: MLS quarter season awards! Plus, Onalfo's big gamble in LA

LISTEN: Is it too early for awards? Probably (OK, definitely), but that can't stop the guys from naming their quarter-season MVP and top defender, young player, goalkeeper, midfielder and outside back. Plus, everything you need to know from the MLS weekend that was! Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode!

Think you can accurately predict MLS? Be our guest, because this league will chew you up and spit you out. Feel free to leave all your fearless guarantees in the comments sections below...

While you're doing that, listen to Monday's show! After another wild MLS weekend, Andrew, David and Matt sit down to digest Minnesota's eye-opening performance against Sporting KC on national television, Atlanta's humbling loss in the Bronx to an NYCFC squad making waves and a Doop-tastic win for the Union that ended a run of 252 days without a win.

Meanwhile, Chris Wondolowski is thriving with a little freedom to roam in San Jose – and Andrew says the Quakes legend will own the MLS scoring title sooner rather than later – the Houston Dynamo are the most entertaining team in MLS and uber-talented Toronto FC ought to be disappointed with anything less than a double. Plus, Curt Onalfo made one of the gutsiest substitutions in MLS history ... will it pay off for the LA Galaxy boss?

