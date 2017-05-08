Wiebe: A weekend of #PeakMLS brings excitement to the action

I’ve watched – and this is a conservative estimate – 90 of the 103 MLS games played so far this season in their entirety.

And I've gotta tell you, I have next to no idea what’s going to happen each week, and I’m certainly not dumb enough to put any week-to-week predictions down on paper (R.I.P. Pick 'Em). Around the Major League Soccer soccer dot com offices, we call this predictable unpredictability #PeakMLS. About the time you think you’ve got something pegged, the rug gets yanked out from under you.

Who thought the much-fancied Portland Timbers, even without Diego Valeri and Darlington Nagbe, would roll down to previously punchless San Jose and get smoked? That a comeback draw at home against the playoff-starved Chicago Fire would be labeled a turning point by the mighty LA Galaxy? That the most entertaining attack in MLS would belong to the Dynamo?

Who predicted Minnesota United and Atlanta United would both be sitting on 11 points when, just a month ago, the former was maligned by many as very possibly the worst MLS team of all-time (!!!) while the latter was garnering praise as a project that would change the league forever?

Who went out on a limb this preseason and predicted Cubo Torres and C.J. Sapong would top the Golden Boot charts on May 8 with seven goals apiece? That Victor Vazquez, Alex, Joevin Jones and Chris Wondolowski would top the assist charts?

Point being: When it comes to MLS, forget what you think you know. Things change. And they change quickly, in large part because each and every team has the ability to surprise you. I stand with Alexi Lalas, who said at halftime of Minnesota’s eye-opening 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City that Major League Soccer is the most competitive league in the world.

Toronto, sans Sebastian Giovinco, can go to Seattle and win an MLS Cup rematch on three days rest. The Colorado Rapids can go from Supporters’ Shield contenders to bottom feeders in a matter of months. The Union can break a 252-day winless run against a Red Bulls team with MLS Cup aspirations. FC Dallas can top the table with one of the lowest payrolls in the league.

Nobody bats an eye. We shrug and say, ‘That’s #PeakMLS.’ If you’re looking for order and any level of certainty from your soccer consumption, this league may not be for you. If you’re looking for order and any level of certainty from your soccer consumption, I’m not sure why you’re watching soccer in the first place.

So before you fill the comments section with calls for a dominant power or two for the sake of #narrative or diatribes against parity and the salary cap, just think what you’d miss out on if MLS was like La Liga (three teams have a legitimate title shot), the Bundesliga (Bayern Munich have won the league 12 of the last 18 seasons) or the Premier League (back to being predictable after Leicester City’s miracle championship).

I’ll take the randomness and WTF-just-happened entertainment value of MLS over all three. There’s only one way to know what will happen week to week on first-division fields in the United States and Canada. You’ve got to watch.

THREE QUICK THOUGHTS