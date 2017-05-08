"Casual"set-piece defense limiting Chicago Fire's ascension in the East

CARSON, Calif.—The Chicago Fire, undefeated at home in 2017, have struggled away from the friendly confines of Toyota Park this season, one of six MLS clubs without an away victory. And in what could be an ascendent season, the Fire's success – let alone on the road – depends on improving set-piece defense.

At StubHub Center on Saturday against the LA Galaxy, Chicago scored two early first-half goals, and looked to be in total control of the match. But LA came roaring back in the second half, their increased intensity putting a relaxed Chicago back on its heels. LA equalized off two corner kicks, securing a point in the 2-2 draw.

“In the second half, I think we came a little too casual in one of our strengths, which is our defensive set pieces,” said Fire head coach Velkjo Paunovic.

Out of the 14 goals Chicago has given up so far this season, four have been off set pieces – all on the road.

The Fire admittedly eased off the pedal, leaving room for miscues and blown assignments.

“Maybe we thought the game was done,” said Bastian Schweinsteiger. “We spoke about it on half-time. That was not the case. We didn’t find the free man, we rushed, we lost the ball too easy, then you lose a little bit of the control of the game.”

Chicago will get a reprieve from the road, with only two matches away from Toyota Park in the next month. But they face both the Seattle Sounders and Orlando City in the next few weeks, and each of those teams has scored a significant percentage of their goals off set pieces.

Midfielder Juninho knows that Chicago has to take the lessons from Saturday night. And it starts with the obvious:

“Unfortunately, we let in two goals from set pieces. Now, we just have to work hard and take it game-by-game.