US Under-17s fall to Mexico in final of CONCACAF Championship

Their place in the Under-17 World Cup in India this October was already secured, but the US Under-17 national team tried to secure some hardware on Sunday when they faced off against Mexico in the final of the CONCACAF Championship in Panama.

Unfortunately they lost in heartbreaking fashion.

Atlanta United FC's Andrew Carleton put the US up in the 62nd minute after an error from Mexico's goalkeeper and John Hackworth's seemed to be on their way to match the Under-20's, who won the CONCACAF Championship back in March.

Unfortunately for them, Mexico were able to tie it up in the 92nd minute after a set piece. The game went straight to a penalty-kick shootout where Mexico came out on top 5-4.

Carleton was one of four MLS players to feature, with his Atlanta teammate Chris Goslin also starting, while D.C. United's Chris Durkin played the full 90 and FC Dallas' Bryan Reynolds substituted on in the 80th minute.

The US previously qualified for the World Cup after finishing atop their group in the classification stage. They will try to match the 1999 team, led by Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley, that finished in fourth place when they head to India in the fall.