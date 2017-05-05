US U-17s celebrate win over Cuba in CONCACAF U-17 Championship
Photo via USsoccer.com

Atlanta United's Andrew Carleton tallies to help take US U-17s to World Cup

May 5, 20179:20PM EDT
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

The US faced Cuba Friday night in Panama in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship, racking up a 6-2 win that will officially send them to the U-17 World Cup in India this October.

The roster featured a number of players with MLS academy ties, but also two first-teamers: D.C. United's Homegrown Chris Durkin, and Atlanta United's Andrew Carleton. Durkin didn't see any playing time, but Carleton, Atlanta's first Homegrown Player, tallied on the night to put the US up 3-1 right before half-time: 

With the victory, the US has claimed a berth alongside Mexico, Honduras, and Costa Rica to represent CONCACAF in the U-17 World Cup. First, though, they'll have to finish the CONCACAF U-17 Championship, facing either Mexico or Costa Rica in the final on Sunday.

Here's who else scored for the US:

  • 14' - Indiana Vassilev
  • 36' - Miguel Coll (Cuba, OG) 
  • 38' - Andrew Carleton
  • 48' - Zyen Jones
  • 82' - Bryan Reynolds
  • 87' - Tim Weah

...And just for fun, let's all enjoy Zyen Jones' goal celebration: 

