One-man army: Whitecaps fan proudly provides solo support at Colorado win

Sometimes all it takes is one.

Friday night road matches in distant locales can be a tough ask for MLS supporters due to the simple realities of work and flight schedules. But it didn’t stop Kristjan Aug.

One #VWFC fan (@krisaug5) in the away section in Colorado. Respect to him for making the long trip for a Friday match #MLSAway #CapsOnTour pic.twitter.com/9knJRWJqt4 — MLS Away Fans (@MLSAwayFans) May 6, 2017

The Vancouver Whitecaps fan showed true dedication in making it all the way to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado for Friday’s Rapids-’Caps clash. And he wasn’t the least bit fazed to be the sole away supporter, mingling with his Rapids counterparts at the tailgate and one of their favored pregame bars.

Tucked down near field level in one corner of DSG Park, Aug was loud and proud despite his solo status, waving his ‘Caps scarf and Canada flag with delight early and often – especially when Brek Shea struck the late winner to nab Vancouver’s second consecutive road victory.

Aug was quite justifiably singled out for praise by Rapids fans, his fellow VWFC faithful watching from back home – and even Whitecaps players:

Vancouver must hit the road again next week for another Friday night game, this time against the Houston Dynamo. But here’s the good news: Aug – despite feeling perhaps a bit drained by the lofty Rocky Mountain altitude – is traveling to that one, too.