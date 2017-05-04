Discuss: Which MLS team is the most entertaining?

Welcome to another edition of "Discuss," in which MLSsoccer.com editors debate the topics of the moment in MLS. This time around, we ask: Which team is the most entertaining right now?

Editor-in-Chief Simon Borg, Senior Editors Andrew Wiebe, Arielle Castillo, Nicholas Rosano and Ben Couch, and Contributor Charles Boehm give their take on the team that produces the most must-see action.

You know what entertains me? Good soccer. If I had to choose one team to watch the rest of the year, it’d be Toronto FC. If the best player in the league (Sebastian Giovinco), arguably the top forward (Jozy Altidore) and the current US national team captain (Michael Bradley) weren’t enough, Victor Vasquez is establishing himself as one of the league’s top deep-lying playmakers and the Raheem Edwards hype train is building up steam.

NYCFC is obvious: They're packed with blue-chip talent starting with MaraVilla, love to get forward, spurn the league's cautious conventional wisdom wherever possible and play their home games on a tight pitch that increases the potential for unexpected developments.

Atlanta’s got the first-year hype train going, but Orlando City’s spark only grows brighter as the team continues to gel. Sure, they’ve got a superstar, but even when he’s been out, they just won’t quit. Add up a spectacular fandom and home atmosphere (and the fact that they’re currently top of the standings), and you’ve got a potent combination that makes them a must-watch team.

Don’t take my word for it. Patrick Vieira and Tata Martino have also publicly stated their admiration for Gregg Berhalter and Columbus Crew SC, who have been the most entertaining team in MLS for the last few years running. The parts may change from season to season, but the style and aesthetic stays the same, win or lose.

Well, I'm on the record with Atlanta, and they're going to be eminently watchable, but am I allowed to pick Houston Dynamo home games? Ha. Portland's been pouring it on, and whenever they're all healthy up top, that's tough sledding for the opposition. Lotta magic makers on that squad, from "St. Valeri" to Dear Darlington, and Diego Chara's always one to, ah ... keep everyone on their toes.

Portland's got to be the easy choice here, right? When we talk excitement, more often than not we talk goals. Nobody's got more than Portland and I fully expect that to be the case come October. When that first-choice front four is on, it's on. And the soccerheads out there can surely appreciate the outstanding work Diego Chara and David Guzman do to make it all possible.