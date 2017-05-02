Toronto FC sign forward, former US youth international Ben Spencer

Toronto FC added to their attacking corps with the signing of forward Ben Spencer on Tuesday, promoting the 6-foot-5 striker from their USL reserve side.

A former US youth international with experience at the U-18, U-20 and U-23 levels, the 22-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico previously worked under TFC coaches Greg Vanney and Robin Fraser during his stints in the Real Salt Lake and Chivas USA academies. He will be designated as a Homegrown Player on the Reds’ roster.

“We are excited to sign Ben to the first team. He has worked extremely hard getting himself back to full match fitness with our medical staff after missing a significant amount of time due to injury,” said TFC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a club release.

“Ben has a variety of experiences playing internationally and representing the United States in multiple youth tournaments. We have no doubt he will be a welcomed addition to the team.”

Spencer joined TFC II last fall after Toronto acquired the Right of First Refusal for him, along with his Homegrown rights, from RSL. He was on the books at Norwegian side Molde FK from 2012 to 2016, during which time he played for TFC II as well as NASL side Indy Eleven on loan stints. His progress was sidetracked by significant knee problems that were eventually traced back to a rare meniscus condition that required lengthy rehabilitation stints.