LA Galaxy 0, Philadelphia Union 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union were each looking for a much-needed win in the MLS regular season, but the sides were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at StubHub Center on Saturday.

The home team had the bulk of the chances on the night, with Joao Pedro's shot from outside the box that bounced off both posts and away from target in the 21st minute the closest look for either team.

Goals

None

Three Things

GETTING BETTER? There were a lot of negative headlines for the Galaxy last week after a 3-0 home loss against Seattle. This time? The Union are the only winless team left in MLS, true, but the Galaxy did get a result, so it wasn't all bad. Still, the misfortune of seeing Joao Pedro's shot bounce off one post, then the other, and then away from goal has to grind at LA's gears over what might have been in this game. GETTING BETTER: On the other hand, while the Galaxy are reeling in a way we haven't seen in quite some time, the Union have to find some positives in grabbing a draw. They too could have badly used a victory, but this was just the second game all-time where they got points at StubHub Center against the Galaxy, with the last result being a win way back in July 2012. It's a baby step, to be sure, but a clean sheet and point in a hostile environment is something to build on. KEEPERS DELIGHT: While neither side was necessarily clinical in the attack, each goalkeeper -- Andre Blake for Philadelphia and Brian Rowe for LA -- did their part in getting the draw. Blake had three saves and Rowe had two, and each 'keeper had at least one game-saving stop. While sloppy play and low confidence prevails in general for these teams at the moment, the goalkeepers acquitted themselves well in this game.

