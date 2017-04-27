Sebastian Giovinco nearing record with free-kick goals

Sebastian Giovinco has had little trouble scoring goals for Toronto FC in MLS since joining the club prior to the 2015 season.

He has scored 42 in all, third-most among all MLS players behind New York strikers David Villa (46) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (44). Drilling down into how Giovinco has scored those 42 goals shows just how special a player he is.

16 have come from outside the box, nine more than any other player, and eight have come directly from free kicks. Only Didier Drogba (6) has more than two over the past two-plus seasons.

The eight are actually the second-most among all players since 2003, which is when MLS began tracking the statistic. Atlanta United FC's Jeff Larentowicz and FC Dallas playmaker Javier Morales have nine since then, with Giovinco nipping at their heels.

You can check out some more news and notes in this week's ICYMBI.