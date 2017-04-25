Canada eliminated from CONCACAF U-17 Championship with loss to Cuba

Canada’s stay at the 2017 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship won’t last very long.

Needing at least a point to stay alive in their quest to qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World, Canada was eliminated with a 2-1 loss to Cuba on Tuesday.

Alessandro Hojabrpour, who’s in the Vancouver Whitecaps system, scored for the Canadians but it was not enough to overcome goals from Cuba’s Yandri Romero and Manuel Cruz. Here are the highlights:

Canada had previously lost to Costa Rica and will conclude Group B play vs. Suriname on Friday — but won’t be able to move into the top two of their group no matter the result.

Over in Group A, the United States clash with rival Mexico on Wednesday after both teams easily won their openers. The top two teams in each of the three groups will advance to a second group phase. From there, the top two teams in those groups will qualify for the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which will take place from October 6-28 in India.