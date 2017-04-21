Sporting Kansas City's Tim Melia wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 7

Tim Melia’s late stop on Darlington Nagbe saved a win for Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night – now it’s won Save of the Week for Week 7 of the MLS season.

With SKC holding a 1-0 lead in the 79th minute of last weekend’s match at Portland, Nagbe unleashed a long-range half volley that looked ticketed for the top right corner. Melia had other ideas, however, launching himself into the air to tip Nagbe’s rocket off the crossbar and preserve the win for Kansas City.

The stop won MLS Save of the Week by a wide margin, taking home 56 percent of the vote, 41 percentage points more than runner-up FC Dallas ‘keeper Jesse Gonzalez. Vancouver’s David Ousted (14 percent), Columbus’ Zack Steffen (11 percent) and Philadelphia’s Andre Blake (3 percent) rounded out the voting.

Melia and SKC will be in action on Saturday night, when they’ll take on Dallas at Toyota Stadium in a matchup of the last two remaining unbeaten teams in MLS (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Click here for full results of Week 7 Save of the Week voting and to watch all five nominated saves.