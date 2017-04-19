Independent panel rescinds red card for Atlanta's Leandro Gonzalez Pirez

April 19, 20172:52PM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative each from the US Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association and Professional Referees Organization, has ruled on one appeal resulting from Week 7 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Gonzalez Pirez red card

The Independent Panel has unanimously rescinded the fine and one-game suspension for the red card issued to Atlanta United defender Leandro Gonzazlez Pirez for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity in the first-half stoppage time of Atlanta’s match against the Montreal Impact on April 15.

As a result of Atlanta United’s appeal, Gonzalez Pirez will be eligible to play in Atlanta’s next match against Real Salt Lake on April 22 (9:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Topics: 
Discipline

Stay connected: Receive breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters from our FREE mobile app or "The Kick Off" newsletter.