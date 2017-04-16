Portland Timbers 0, Sporting Kansas City 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Immovable Object 1, Irresistible Force 0.

Sporting Kansas City shut down the league's highest-scoring team and recorded their fourth shutout in six matches, beating the Western Conference-leading Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday night on Dom Dwyer's 53rd-minute goal.

With the victory, Sporting continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0-3 mark and gave manager Peter Vermes a win in his 300th match across all competitions.

Kansas City's high press kept the Timbers' dangerous offense, which came into the match with 16 goals on the year, largely bottled up and out of sync through a scoreless first half. Then the visitors struck on a bang-bang finish eight minutes into the second.

Benny Feilhaber, back in his playmaker's role after missing two matches with a hamstring strain, sent the ball to Jimmy Medranda in the top left of the penalty area. Medranda sent in a low, hard cross, and Dwyer met the ball for a close-range header.

Goals

53' - SKC - Dom Dwyer (WATCH)

Three Things