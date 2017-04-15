Fredy Montero's "special game" gives Vancouver Whitecaps needed edge

VANCOUVER, B.C. – It was always going to a "special game" for Fredy Montero.

It was one he had circled on his calendar from the moment he signed with the Vancouver Whitecaps; his first match in MLS against his old side, the Seattle Sounders.

It was the big story heading into the first Cascadia Cup clash of the season at BC Place on Friday night, and in the end he couldn't have scripted it any better. A brace from Montero gave the Whitecaps a huge 2-1 victory which moved them above the Sounders in the standings.

"[I'm] super happy," Montero told reporters after the match. "To score two goals in these kind of matches, it's always a dream for a forward. Today, I'm super happy that the team did a good job. We were looking through the week for this result and thank god we got it. It's a good one for us."

There was a muted celebration from Montero, as was only to be expected after spending four seasons in Seattle. But the goals, and the win, clearly meant a lot to the striker on an emotional night.

"Yeah, mixed feelings, you know," Montero admitted. "But at the end of the day what makes me more happy is that the team got the three points at home.

"More than feelings, I felt all the support from the fans when I scored the goals," Montero said. "It's my job. I enjoy scoring goals, playing football and right now the team is in a good way for the rest of the season."

All eyes were on Montero heading in to this one and the striker admitted to feeling a little bit of pressure in the build up to the game, but once the match began it was business as usual.

"Maybe during the week, but as soon as the game started, I left everything behind," Montero said. "I just focused on helping the team, finding space, and when I had that opportunity in the first half, I knew the second one was coming. And that's what I did when I had the opportunity in the second half."

For Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson, Montero's performance was the exact reason he brought the Colombian to the club as a Designated Player, and he feels the striker is only getting started here in Vancouver.

He had a word with him before the match, and told him to "enjoy it and don't let the occasion pass you by". He's delighted to have him at the Whitecaps now and scoring against their Cascadian rivals and not them.

"Fredy's a calm guy," Robinson said after the match. "He does his talking on the football pitch. I don't think he was getting anything in his head that shouldn't be. He's got great respect for Seattle and he showed that when he scored. But he's my player now. He's our player. We'll enjoy him and it's Fredy's day today."