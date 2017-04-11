Real Salt Lake's Albert Rusnak voted Alcatel MLS Player of the Week

Real Salt Lake broke through for their first win of the season over the weekend, and one of their Designated Players is being recognized for it.

RSL midfielder Albert Rusnak was voted Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for Week 6 by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR), taking home the honor for his performance in RSL’s 3-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in snowy conditions on Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Slovakian DP overcame near-whiteout conditions to play a part in all three RSL goals. He gave Salt Lake the lead in the 54th minute, running onto a Joao Plata through ball, splitting Vancouver’s center backs and cutting back in the box before firing a low shot through the snow and inside the left post to score his first MLS goal.

He assisted on RSL’s second and third tallies, finding Yura Movsisyan with a long ball for his 74th-minute strike before delivering a corner that Luke Mulholland put home in the 78th.

Rusnak and RSL, who improved to 1-3-2 with Saturday’s win, will return to action on Saturday, when they take on the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in the first Rocky Mountain Cup match of the season (9 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.