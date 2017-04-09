Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado Rapids 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Sporting Kansas City entered Sunday night with three goals scored all season. They matched that total in 90 minutes, picking up their second win of the season in the process.

Sporting KC used an all-around performance to cruise to a 3-1 home victory against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday night. A sixth-minute goal from Seth Sinovic helped set the tone for Sporting KC inside of Children's Mercy Park, and Gerso and Dom Dwyer got in on the fun with strikes in the second half.

The Rapids were far from sharp in the attack in Week 6's final affair, but eventually netted a consolation goal via a late penalty kick from Kevin Doyle.

Goals

6' – SKC – Seth Sinovic

58' – SKC – Gerso

85' – SKC – Dom Dwyer

90+4' – COL – Kevin Doyle (PK)

Three Things

ABOUT AS GOOD AS IT GETS: Late penalty kick aside, Sporting Kansas City had quite a strong showing on Sunday. They scored early to set the tone in the Western Conference showdown, got solid contributions all across the field, and were far and away the more dangerous side over the course of the 90 minutes. That Dom Dwyer and Gerso opened their 2017 accounts was the cherry on top. LONG TIME COMING: Seth Sinovic has been in MLS for nine years, but he did something against the Rapids on that he had never done before in regular-season play: He scored a goal. Sinovic got the party started for Sporting KC with a well-taken shot in the sixth minute, and the strike from inside the penalty area gave him his first league goal. The veteran defender had previously found the back of the net for in a pair of playoffs game, but never during the MLS regular season. You could see how much it meant to him, too, as he jumped into Jimmy Medranda's arms with a face full of joy. RAPIDS SPUTTER UP FRONT: The Rapids recently made a pair of surprising moves in an attempt to be more forward-thinking, but they did not look very good in the attack against Sporting KC's stalwart defense. Marlon Hairston was the only player to consistently show anything in the final third in the first half, but not even he was all that threatening. The second half was not any better, if at all, as Designated Players Doyle and Shkelzen Gashi were held in check along with the rest of Colorado's squad.

