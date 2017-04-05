Real Salt Lake's Chad Barrett out 4-6 months, David Horst to miss 6-8 weeks

Real Salt Lake will be with out a pair of veterans for an extended period, the team announced Wednesday evening, after forward Chad Barrett (above, left) and defender David Horst both underwent successful knee surgeries at the Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Barrett, 31, underwent surgery to repair a left knee femoral chondral defect and microfracture surgery to repair a trochlear defect and will be out 4-6 months. The 13-year MLS veteran signed with RSL as a free agent in the offseason.

Horst, 31, had a tibial plateau chondral scope in his right knee that will have him out 6-8 weeks. Now in his second stint with RSL, he is in his 10th MLS season after signing as a free agent in the offseason.

“Both surgeries went really well and we anticipate that both players should be able to make full recoveries,” said Dr. Andrew Cooper, who performed the procedures.

RSL will be back in action against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium, with new head coach Mike Petke set to make his debut on the sidelines (9:30 pm ET; TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the USA).