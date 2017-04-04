Path to the CCL final: What Dallas, Vancouver need to do to advance

FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps will continue their quests to become the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League this week, as both will face off with Liga MX foes in the second legs of their semifinal series on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Dallas won their first leg 2-1 against Pachuca, but face a daunting task in trying to hold their lead in Mexico tonight (10 pm ET; UDN in the US | Facebook.com). They’ll advance with a win or a draw, as well as with a high-scoring one-goal defeat.

Vancouver, meanwhile, will have to dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole at BC Place on Wednesday (10 pm ET; TSN1 in Canada | UDN in the US | Facebook.com) in order to advance to the final. They need to win by three or more goals to advance – a 2-0 victory would send their series to extra time.

Full rundowns of all the advancement scenarios for each series – broken out score by score – are in the charts below:

FC Dallas vs. Pachuca

DAL - 0 1 2 3 4 5 PAC - 0 DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL 1 PAC DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL 2 PAC Extra Time DAL DAL DAL DAL 3 PAC PAC DAL DAL DAL DAL 4 PAC PAC PAC DAL DAL DAL 5 PAC PAC PAC PAC DAL DAL

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Tigres UANL