Look back at Toronto FC's first decade through words of those who lived it

Toronto FC might only be 10 years old, but the Canadian team sure boasts a lot of history already.

They've thrived during quite a journey, transforming from struggling MLS newcomers to championship contenders. Naturally, plenty of bumps in the road have accompanied high points for fans.

SportsNet's John Molinaro took an extensive look back at it all in a piece titled "Bleeding Red," which chronicles the club's odyssey into MLS through the words of the players, coaches, executives, and supporters who lived it.

There are plenty of gems in the story, including former forward Danny Dichio's memory of his famous goal that served as the first for the team, period:

"It was a special goal in the sense that it was our first, but if I’m being honest, it wasn’t very pretty. I remember Mo Edu released Edson Buddle down the right in the box. I didn’t make too much movement in taking my defender away from the near post, I just burst into the six-yard box and bundled it in. "

"Bleeding Red" is lengthy, if you're a fan, definitely worth your while. Read the whole thing here.