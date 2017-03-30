DC United vs. Philadelphia Union | 2017 MLS Match Preview

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union

2017 MLS Regular Season

RFK Stadium - Washington, D.C.

Saturday, April 1 - 7 p.m. ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

We're opening Week 5 of the 2017 season, and D.C. United still have yet to find the back of the net. It would hurt less if they weren't allowing two per game (-6 differential), and maybe it's all on the finishing. While the Philadelphia Union sit only a point ahead, they've been competitive in all three of their matches and place the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year between the pipes. The return of Alejandro Bedoya from World Cup qualifying duty should only fortify a steady ship.

D.C. United

Even the return of playmaker Luciano Acosta couldn't spark the D.C. attack, and they spent a third straight game waiting for that final touch to fire true. The pressure's beginning to mount for a squad that entered the season with elevated expectations after a strong finish to the 2016 regular season.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: Eric Klenofsky (right MCL sprain), Rob Vincent (left knee meniscus), Patrick Mullins (hamstring)

Projected starting XI (4-3-3): GK: Bill Hamid — Nick DeLeon, Steve Birnbaum, Sean Franklin, Taylor Kemp — Ian Harkes, Marcelo Sarvas, Luciano Acosta — Lloyd Sam, Patrick Mullins, Patrick Nyarko

Notes: United 'keeper Bill Hamid has been uncharacteristically leaky, allowing multiple goals in each of his last two starts. Hamid has allowed multiple goals in three or more consecutive starts only once since May 2013 (Aug. 28-Sept. 17, 2016).

Philadelphia Union

After a pair of draws, the Union finally fell in Week 3, toppled by an Orlando squad that appears to be locked in. An early bright spot is the play of striker C.J. Sapong, who's struck twice from his spot atop the formation after fending off a challenge from offseason acquisition Jay Simpson.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: Joshua Yaro (shoulder surgery), Maurice Edu (left ankle/left tibia surgery)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): GK: Andre Blake - Keegan Rosenberry, Oguchi Onyewu, Richie Marquez, Fabinho — Haris Medunjanin, Derrick Jones — Fabian Herbers, Alejandro Bedoya, Chris Pontius — C.J. Sapong

Notes: The Union have kept 'keeper Andre Blake relatively untested in 2017 – he's facing an average of 3.0 shots on target through the team’s first three games, second-fewest of any goalkeeper with at least three starts.

All-Time Series

This will be the 19th MLS meeting between the two sides. D.C. United are 5-1-4 in the 10 previous games played at RKF Stadium and have never been shut out at home against the Union.

Referees

Referee: RICARDO SALAZAR

Assistant Referees: Ian Anderson (bench side), Peter Balciunas (far side)

Fourth Official: Sorin Stoica