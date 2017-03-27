Report: Luis Gil headed back to MLS to reunite with Jason Kreis at Orlando

Orlando City SC coach Jason Kreis is picking up another familiar face from his Real Salt Lake days, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Julie Stewart-Binks.

Luis Gil is set to return to MLS to join the Lions on a loan deal from his current club Queretaro, Stewart-Binks reported via Twitter.

Hearing Luis Gil is making a return to MLS to join Orlando City SC. Has been with Queretero of Liga MX. #MLS — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) March 27, 2017

The former US youth international joined the Mexican side in December 2015 on a free transfer from Real Salt Lake, signing a three-year contract. He has yet to play for Los Gallos Blancos in the current Liga MX campaign, and made 11 appearances over two seasons during the 2016 calendar year.

An attacking-minded midfielder capable of playing multiple roles in Kreis’ preferred 4-4-2 diamond system, Gil scored 11 goals and nine assists in 134 games over six seasons with RSL.

The 23-year-old bagged a career-best five goals and three helpers in 24 starts in 2013 as he helped the Utah club reach the MLS Cup and US Open Cup finals. Orlando would apparently need to acquire his MLS rights from Salt Lake before completing the move.