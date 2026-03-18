MLS on FOX! Matchday 5 brings can't-miss games

Ready for a weekend full of MLS? Matchday 5 has four star-driven games on FOX, in addition to Apple TV.
Here's everything you need to know before these clashes on Saturday and Sunday.
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City
- WHEN: Saturday, 6:15 pm ET
- WATCH: FS1, Apple TV
Fresh off scoring the 25,000th goal in MLS history, Hany Mukhtar and Nashville SC look to keep their hot start rolling when they host Orlando City.
Nashville are one of five unbeaten teams through Matchday 4, paced by their attacking trio of Mukhtar (2g/1a), Sam Surridge (4g/0a) and Cristian Espinoza (1g/2a).
After three straight defeats to start the season and parting ways with head coach Oscar Pareja, Orlando picked up their first win of the year with last weekend's 2-1 victory over CF Montréal.
The Lions, led by Croatian international Marco Pašalić and Argentine attacker Martín Ojeda, hope to build on that momentum in this Eastern Conference clash.
Austin FC vs. LAFC
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:45 pm ET
- WATCH: FOX, Apple TV
LAFC have looked like serious MLS Cup presented by Audi contenders, winning all four of their league matches with four shutouts and a +8 goal differential.
But they're not just relying on forwards Denis Bouanga (1g/2a) and Son Heung-Min (0g/3a), reflecting the depth of Marc Dos Santos' squad.
Meanwhile, Austin FC will look to course-correct after back-to-back road defeats against Charlotte FC and Real Salt Lake.
Uruguay international Facundo Torres, Austin's high-profile offseason signing, has 0g/2a in his first four matches.
Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WHEN: Sunday, 2:30 pm ET
- WATCH: FOX, Apple TV
It's a rematch of last year's Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, in which Minnesota United eliminated the Seattle Sounders on penalties.
Seattle will look to avenge that defeat and continue their strong start. Brian Schmetzer's group has won three of four MLS matches despite a slew of injuries, getting key contributions from forward Jesus Ferreira (0g/4a), winger Paul Rothrock (2g/1a) and USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan.
Minnesota are still integrating Colombian superstar James Rodríguez, who made his MLS debut off the bench last weekend at Vancouver.
The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder could start his first match, as the Loons look to rebound from consecutive road defeats.
Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
- WHEN: Sunday, 4:45 pm ET
- WATCH: FOX, Apple TV
The Timbers took a gut-punch in last weekend's 3-2 defeat at Houston, conceding a last-second winner. DP forward Kristoffer Velde scored his first goal this season in that match, while DP midfielder David Da Costa returned from injury.
The Galaxy have a two-match skid of their own in MLS play, experiencing stops and starts to begin the year.
Offseason trade arrival João Klauss is off to a flying start, racking up 4g/0a in four matches. Marco Reus has 1g/1a, and Gabriel Pec is set to return from a red-card suspension.