MLS on FOX! Matchday 5 brings can't-miss games

Ready for a weekend full of MLS? Matchday 5 has four star-driven games on FOX, in addition to Apple TV .

Here's everything you need to know before these clashes on Saturday and Sunday.

The Lions, led by Croatian international Marco Pašalić and Argentine attacker Martín Ojeda , hope to build on that momentum in this Eastern Conference clash.

After three straight defeats to start the season and parting ways with head coach Oscar Pareja , Orlando picked up their first win of the year with last weekend's 2-1 victory over CF Montréal .

Nashville are one of five unbeaten teams through Matchday 4, paced by their attacking trio of Mukhtar (2g/1a), Sam Surridge (4g/0a) and Cristian Espinoza (1g/2a).

Fresh off scoring the 25,000th goal in MLS history, Hany Mukhtar and Nashville SC look to keep their hot start rolling when they host Orlando City .

Uruguay international Facundo Torres , Austin's high-profile offseason signing, has 0g/2a in his first four matches.

But they're not just relying on forwards Denis Bouanga (1g/2a) and Son Heung-Min (0g/3a), reflecting the depth of Marc Dos Santos' squad.

LAFC have looked like serious MLS Cup presented by Audi contenders, winning all four of their league matches with four shutouts and a +8 goal differential.

Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

WHEN: Sunday, 2:30 pm ET

Sunday, 2:30 pm ET WATCH: FOX, Apple TV

It's a rematch of last year's Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, in which Minnesota United eliminated the Seattle Sounders on penalties.

Seattle will look to avenge that defeat and continue their strong start. Brian Schmetzer's group has won three of four MLS matches despite a slew of injuries, getting key contributions from forward Jesus Ferreira (0g/4a), winger Paul Rothrock (2g/1a) and USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan.

Minnesota are still integrating Colombian superstar James Rodríguez, who made his MLS debut off the bench last weekend at Vancouver.