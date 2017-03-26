Seattle Sounders draw 1-1 with Club Necaxa in international friendly

The Seattle Sounders stayed busy on their bye week, hosting Mexican club Necaxa in front of yet another big crowd at CenturyLink Field on Saturday night, a festive occasion that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Alvaro Fernandez appeared to have won it for the Sounders – who fielded a reserve-heavy lineup and have a bevy of players out on international duty – when he finished Harry Shipp’s service in the 83rd minute.

But Jesus Isijara crossed to substitute Alejando Diaz to conjure up an injury-time equalizer for Necaxa, who currently sit fourth from bottom in the Liga MX standings, in front of 38,045 spectators at C-Link.

The defending MLS Cup champions return to league play in front of a national-television audience on Friday night, when they’ll host Eastern Conference pacesetters Atlanta United (10 pm ET| FS1 in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

Lineups

Seattle Sounders FC: Tyler Miller; Jordy Delem (Brian Nana-Sinkam - 78'), Gustav Svensson, Tony Alfaro, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan - captain, Zach Mathers (Seyi Adekoya - 67'), Henry Wingo, Harry Shipp, Alvaro Fernandez; Will Bruin

Club Necaxa: Marcelo Barovero (Yosgart Gutiérrez - 45'); Xavier Baéz, Nicolás Maturana (Alejandro Díaz - 67'), Diego Riolfo (Jesús Isijara - 45') Jorge Sánchez; Manuel Iturra (Michel García - 62'), Félipe Gallegos, Maximiliano Barreiro (Jairo González - 82'), Jonas Aguirre, Mario De Luna - captain; Diego Hernández