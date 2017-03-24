Before USA-Honduras, watch Arena's motivational speech from 2002 World Cup

As Bruce Arena makes his final preparations for his first competitive match as US men’s national team manager since returning to the post in November, we thought it’d be worthwhile to take a look back at his pregame speech from one of the most famous victories in USMNT history.

Seconds before the US took the field for their shocking 3-2 win against Portugal in their first match of the 2002 World Cup, Arena delivered a clear-eyed, inspirational message:

“First foul, first shot, first goal.”

We’ll see if he can help the US to their first win of the CONCACAF qualifying Hexagonal against Honduras tonight at Avaya Stadium (10:30 pm ET | FS1, UniMas).