MLS Commissioner Don Garber to attend rally in St. Louis next week

MLS Commissioner Don Garber will attend a rally in St. Louis on Monday, to celebrate the city's soccer history and discuss the MLS expansion prospects for the locale.

The rally, to take place downtown at Ballpark Village, will begin at 5:15 pm CDT, will be hosted by USL side Saint Louis FC and will be emceed by area native and ESPN announcer Taylor Twellman, and is open to the public. The first 500 supporters who check in at Ballpark Village will get a free scarf.

The rally will in part be a chance to encourage support of Propositions 1 and 2 in the local election on April 4. SC STL, the group behind the MLS expansion efforts for St. Louis, say the propositions must pass to make it possible for the city to be awarded an MLS franchise.

The event comes on the heels of an announced Community Benefits Agreement between SC STL ownership and the city of St. Louis this week, in which SC STL committed to a $255 million investment in a new soccer-specific stadium, in addition to promises of sustained community involvement, including protocol to hire minorities for the construction and maintenance of the stadium project. The CBA is dependent on the passing of Propositions 1 and 2.