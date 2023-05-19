Padres star Manny Machado joins MLS San Diego ownership: "This is huge"

SAN DIEGO – Add another star athlete to the Major League Soccer decision-makers list.

San Diego, announced Thursday as the league’s 30th team, counts six-time Major League Baseball All-Star and San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado among its ownership group.

Machado was in attendance at the unveiling event at Snapdragon Stadium, where the to-be-named club will play starting in the 2025 season. The 35,000-seat venue on San Diego State University's campus is already home to the NWSL's San Diego Wave.

“It means so much to me, to my family to continue to plant roots in this community that we've been doing for the last couple years,” said Machado.

San Diego’s project is steered by co-owners Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. Mansour is a businessman from Egypt, while the Sycuans are the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in professional soccer in the United States.

An additional highlight is how Right to Dream, the globally renowned youth development program, is leading San Diego’s academy. That aspect, driven by founding partner Tom Vernon, resonated deeply with Machado.

“What really attracted me to this organization was the commitment and the experience of developing young athletes personally and academically, and obviously athletically through the Right to Dream foundation,” said Machado.