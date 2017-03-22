Toronto FC sign SuperDraft pick defender Oyvind Alseth

Toronto FC announced on Wednesday that they have signed MLS SuperDraft selection defender Oyvind Alseth to an MLS contract.

Alseth, 22, was selected out of Syracuse University in the third-round (65th overall) of January’s SuperDraft. The Norwegian made 82 appearances in four seasons with the Orange, captaining the school to the ACC men’s soccer championship and an appearance at the NCAA College Cup in 2015.

“Oyvind has earned this opportunity after an impressive preseason with the first team,” Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement released by the club. “He has worked very hard throughout camp and his ability to play down the flank as a defender or midfielder gives us flexibility. He has fit in nicely with the club and we look forward to his continuing growth as a professional footballer.”

Prior to playing at Syracuse, Alseth was in the academy of Norwegian side Rosenborg BK. In 2015, he was a part of current TFC partner club K-W United’s PDL championship team.