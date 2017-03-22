Canada Player Ratings: Fraser Aird among impressive performers vs. Scotland

Canada took a mostly European-based squad into their friendly against Scotland, a 1-1 draw in the North American nation’s first game since announcing Octavio Zambrano as the new head coach.

Though he wasn’t technically the manager on this day (Michael Findlay remained at the helm), Zambrano did get a chance to see some of the player pool he’s working with. Here’s what we saw:

Simon Thomas: 6. In his latest effort to entrench himself on Canada’s goalkeeping depth chart, he made several good saves in 45 minutes of work.

Maxim Tissot: 6.5. A strong showing at left back, limiting Scotland’s chances along the side and getting involved in the attack. He departed in the second half in some discomfort after an on-field collision.

Manjrekar James: 6. Quickly developing into one of Canada’s most dependable center backs, the 23-year-old held firm in his 10th national-team appearance.

Adam Straith: 6. The versatile 26-year-old, who’s quietly accumulated 42 Canada caps, did well alongside James to restrict Scotland’s ability to test either Thomas or second-half netminder Jayson Leutwiler.

Nik Ledgerwood: 6. Wearing the captain’s armband to celebrate his 50th cap, he played with some extra edge, getting involved in a number of nice passing sequences.

Fraser Aird: 7.5. The erstwhile Scotland youth international punished the other nation he could have suited up for, scoring his first Canada goal and creating several other high-quality opportunities.

Samuel Piette: 6. With a few exceptions, the “bulldog” kept the midfield good and clogged, forcing Scotland’s attacking efforts out to the periphery.

Junior Hoilett: 6. Showed his usual willingness to get into dangerous spaces and have a crack at goal, though he failed to find the target in a handful of attempts.

Marco Bustos: 5.5. A day of fluctuations for the 20-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps attacking midfielder, who brought some of his creative flair but also went silent for stretches of the game.

Scott Arfield: 6. Born and raised in Scotland, Arfield had plenty of zip early on and remained a reliable part of Canada’s ball circulation efforts throughout the game.

Simeon Jackson: 5. One of the most experienced members of a patchwork Canada squad, but failed to assert himself on the day. He sent his best scoring opportunity wide of the target.

Jayson Leutwiler: 5.5. Came on at halftime to earn his second Canada cap (after joining the program in late 2016). The 27-year-old goalkeeper made a good diving save amidst a relatively quiet 45 minutes.

La’Vere Corbin-Ong: 5.5. Making his Canada debut, the 25-year-old fullback stepped in confidently as a second-half substitute, showing off his dangerous capabilities on long throw-ins.

Ben Fisk: 5. The 24-year-old attacker had just 15 minutes to make an impact in his second senior-team appearance, after Canada had already dropped into a more defensive approach.

Charlie Trafford: N/A. Came on for a grand total of 27 seconds of play at the game’s conclusion, making zero touches on the ball.

Substitutes not used: Luca Gasparotto, Wandrille Lefevre

Unavailable due to injury: Marcus Haber