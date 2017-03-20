Canada call three MLS players for Scotland friendly, four more for U-23s

A trio of MLSers are among the Europe-heavy roster called up by new coach Octavio Zambrano for Canada's upcoming friendly against Scotland.

Zambrano's roster for Wednesday's away match in Edinburgh (3:45 pm ET | TSN Go, canadasoccer.com) includes Montreal defender Wandrille Lefevre, Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Marco Bustos and fullback Maxim Tissot of D.C United. Among those missing from the roster are Orlando City duo Cyle Larin and Will Johnson, though Canada Soccer acknowledged in their roster announcement that several players "were not called in with the start of the North American season."

The roster for an Under-23 tournament in Qatar, with matches against Uzbekistan on Saturday and the host country on March 28, includes four players from MLS clubs: Toronto FC forward Jordan Hamilton, New York City FC midfielder Kwame Awuah, and 'keeper Maxime Crepeau and midfielder Louis Beland-Goyette from the Impact. Four additional players currently playing for MLS-operated teams in USL were also called up for the U-23s.

Senior roster:

Goalkeepers (2): Simon Thomas, FK Bodo/Glimt (NOR); Jayson Leutwiler, Shrewsbury Town FC (ENG)

Defenders (5): Nik Ledgerwood, FC Edmonton; Manjrekar James, Vasas Budapest (HUN); Wandrille Lefevre, Montreal; Luca Gasparotto, Falkirk FC (SCO); Maxim Tissot, D.C. United

Midfielders (8): Samuel Piette, CD Izarra (ESP); Charlie Trafford, Sandecja Nowy Sącz (POL); Marco Bustos, Vancouver Whitecaps; Fraser Aird, Falkirk FC (SCO); Ben Fisk, FC Edmonton; La’Vere Corbin-Ong, FSV Frankfurt (GER); Adam Straith, FC Edmonton; Scott Arfield, Burnley FC (ENG)

Forwards (3): David Junior Hoilett, Cardiff City FC (ENG); Simeon Jackson, Walsall FC (ENG); Marcus Haber, Dundee FC (SCO)

Under-23 Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Maxime Crepeau, Montreal Impact; Marco Carducci, unattached

Defenders (4): Kadin Chung, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2; Amer Didic, Swope Park Rangers; Marko Aleksic, FC Edmonton; Kosovar Sadiki, Stoke City U-23 (ENG)

Midfielders (8): Jordan Schweitzer, Orlando City B; Manuel Aparicio, SD Ordes (ESP); Juan Cordova, CD Union San Felipe (CHI); Caniggia Elva, Stuttgart II (GER); Louis Beland-Goyette, Montreal Impact; Patryk Misik, SD Ordes (ESP); Mark-Anthony Kaye, Louisville City FC; Kwame Awuah, New York City FC

Forwards (4): Jordan Hamilton, Toronto FC; Michael Petrasso, Queens Park Rangers (ENG); Keven Aleman, CD Saprissa (CRC); Mark Gonzalez, Swope Park Rangers