Toronto FC sign veteran free-agent defender Jason Hernandez

Toronto FC announced the signing of veteran free-agent defender Jason Hernandez on Tuesday, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Hernandez, 33, joins Toronto after two seasons with New York City FC, who declined his contract option at the conclusion of 2016. This year will mark his 13th season in MLS. Primarily a center back, he previously played for the MetroStars (now Red Bulls), Chivas USA and the San Jose Earthquakes.

“We are pleased to add another experienced, veteran defender in Jason Hernandez,” said TFC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a club release. “Jason is a player we have watched for some time. With his experience in MLS including the playoffs and his familiarity with some of our current players we felt he would be a welcomed addition to our club.”

Hernandez has made a combined 285 appearances in regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs action, and helped San Jose win the 2012 MLS Supporters’ Shield alongside current TFC starters Justin Morrow and Steven Beitashour.

Eligible to represent Puerto Rico via his island-born parents, Hernandez made his international debut a year ago and holds three caps to date.