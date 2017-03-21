MLS Power Rankings, Week 3: Orlando jump up after perfect start

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: Orlando +6 spots | D.C. United -4 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 3
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 11
The front six have shown no signs of weakness so far, with Diego Valeri performing at an MVP level. The big question is if the defense will hold up or will they have to outscore everyone.
Latest result(s): Won vs. Houston, 4-2
3
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 4
The Atomic Ant may still be out injured, but no worries here – an in-form Jozy Altidore is promising some deadly service in the interim.
Latest result(s): Won at Vancouver, 2-0
4
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 6
What MLS Cup hangover? The Sounders showed the swagger of a champion vs. RBNY. Don’t bet on them fading any time soon.
Latest result(s): Won vs. NY Red Bulls, 3-1
5
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 5
The Red Bulls are not even close to hitting their stride this year, but they still have six points and gave Seattle a run for their money. BWP’s goals buy them more time.
Latest result(s): Lost at Seattle, 3-1
6
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 8
Controlled the game against Montreal but failed to put away some HUGE chances. So far they have looked like a contender.
Latest result(s): Drew vs. Montreal, 1-1
7
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 17
Who’s stopping Atlanta United? It’s hard to tell at this point. We figure someone will at some point this year – they can’t possibly pull off a 1998 Chicago Fire and win it all as an expansion team, can they? For now, just sit back and enjoy the fireworks.
Latest result(s): Won vs. Chicago, 4-0
8
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 9
Three games, no losses, five points. Still, SKC are clearly a work in progress. You can’t bet on Benny Feilhaber USMNT-snub golazos and epic goalkeeper howlers every week – and those are the only goals they’ve scored in 2017. In search of: consistent chance creation and goal-dangerous play from the wings.
Latest result(s): Won vs. San Jose, 2-1
9
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 19
Even in losing, the Dynamo made the high-flying Timbers work. Although Houston's counterattack will continue to give plenty of teams fits, they still need to prove they can also chase a result and break teams down.
Latest result(s): Lost at Portland, 4-2
10
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 10
So, who had Minnesota in the "End the single-goal-allowed streak" pool at DSG Park? A surprisingly meh result, but they'll take the point.
Latest result(s): Drew vs. Minnesota, 2-2
11
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 18
Another home match (just the team’s second overall of the season, due to weather last week), and another win. Thank, especially, Cyle Larin and Joe Bendik, on opposite ends of the pitch!
Latest result(s): Won vs. Philadelphia, 2-1
12
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 14
Defend and counter. It's a strategy that Montreal is showing no signs of going away from and if Patrice Bernier is going to drop dimes, it's one that will continue to work.
Latest result(s): Drew at NYCFC, 1-1
13
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 13
Ema Boateng swears he doesn't have anything against RSL. The results beg to differ, and the Galaxy are never going to mind.
Latest result(s): Won at Real Salt Lake, 2-1
14
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 21
There’s no shame in the way the Quakes lost in Kansas City. If not for a 90-minute outlier (and epic howler) from David Bingham and Tim Melia’s heroics, we’d be talking about a road draw (or maybe even win) and a growing bandwagon. In TAM we trust!
Latest result(s): Lost at Sporting KC, 2-1
15
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 16
Philly’s bright spot in a 2-1 road loss to the Lions? CJ Sapong. Can he carry the team while they find their early-season footing?
Latest result(s): Lost at Orlando City, 2-1
16
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 13 | LOW: 19
They needed a result. They switched to a 3-6-1 and got a result. It wasn't pretty, but it was effective and my guess is we'll see more of the 3-6-1 in the future. We'll also see more of rookie Alex Crognale, who was sterling in his pro debut.
Latest result(s): Won at D.C. United, 2-0
17
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 21
Saturday’s defeat was a kick in the teeth after a positive start to the season, but what better way to respond than going out and signing your very own World Cup winning DP?
Latest result(s): Lost at Atlanta, 4-0
18
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 20
Revs fans are panicking a little, which is their right. But they've dropped a pair of 1-goal results in two of the tougher places in the league to play, so we don't think it's time to start bailing just yet. The Revs looked good for 70 minutes in Dallas, which is more than Pachuca can say, right?
Latest result(s): Lost at Dallas, 2-1
19
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 19
Was the second half of 2016 an aesthetic mirage? Right now, DC are stumbling around in the desert, looking for a goal, any goal. It’s been hard to watch. Before style, though, come results, and they’ve got back-to-back home games to get a win.
Latest result(s): Lost vs. Columbus, 2-0
20
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Winless in three to start the season, winless in 11 across all competitions since last August, and that, it turns out, is how the Jeff Cassar era comes to an end. RSL have some good young pieces but need to figure out how it all fits together.
Latest result(s): Lost vs. LA Galaxy, 2-1
21
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 19 | LOW: 21
Two scoreless home games and two straight defeats to open the regular season – CCL or not, that’s a worrying sign. The ‘Caps better hope Fredy Montero can get it going sooner rather than later.
Latest result(s): Lost vs. Toronto, 2-0
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 22 | LOW: 22
A couple of changes to the backline led to a better outcome than we think anyone had a right to expect. Worth noting that the NASL core and the MLS cast-offs have generally been better than the guys MNUFC brought in as TAM players.
Latest result(s): Drew at Colorado, 2-2
Short rest, subs, starters, leading, playing from behind ... Whatever the situation, FC Dallas stays producing results. Don't get mad, get on board.
Latest result(s): Won vs. New England, 2-1