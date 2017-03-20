Cowboys QB Dak Prescott turns up at FC Dallas' home opener | SIDELINE

FC Dallas have won over a new supporter from that other brand of football.

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys' Pro Bowl quarterback, attended last week's home opener at Toyota Stadium with his father – and came away impressed by the whole experience, on and off the pitch

Thank you @fcdallas for the Great Hospitality & the Come From Behind Win! Great Night!!! -- Your Newest Biggest Fan A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Prescott saw the defending Supporters' Shield and Lamar Hunt US Open Cup holders get a brace from Maxi Urruti after the 70th minute, surging back to defeat New England 2-1 in between legs of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series.