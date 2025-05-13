St. Louis CITY, Sporting Kansas City set for rivalry clash: "We have to fight"

Win at all costs

However, Miller and his Sporting teammates are just as focused on building on their 3W-3L-0D record under interim manager Kerry Zavagnin – a run that coincidentally began with a 2-0 home win over St. Louis in Zavagnin’s debut last month.

“I care so much about winning, helping the people around me, and I think it comes out in that way. I just get very intense. And in the games, I want to win at all costs. I know how to keep myself from going over the line,” said Miller, who’s started SKC’s last eight games while earning a reputation as a “fiery” player.