St. Louis CITY, Sporting Kansas City set for rivalry clash: "We have to fight"

Just how deep does the St. Louis CITY SC-Sporting Kansas City rivalry go?
Sporting rookie center back Jansen Miller, a St. Louis native who used to attend CITY matches before being selected eighth overall by SKC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, had this to say:
“I knew St. Louis didn’t like Kansas City, but now that I’m in it, it’s like a lot more than not just liking,” the 22-year-old told reporters during his team’s MD-1 media availability. “It’s like over everything. The barbecue, which city is better.
“And I fully think Kansas City is better in every single way.”
St. Louis may have something to say about that, at least from a soccer perspective, when both teams clash Wednesday night at Energizer Park in the opening match of MLS Rivalry Week (8:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes).
St. Louis slump
Mired in an eight-game winless drought (0W-6L-2D), CITY would love nothing more than to prove Miller wrong in front of their home crowd.
“We need to go out with 100% energy, we have to fight in every duel to win this game for the club, for the fans,” said midfielder Marcel Hartel. “Because it’s time. It’s time to get three points for them [the fans]. Especially for them.
“They do so much for us every home game. They are our 12th man behind us, and it’s time. Especially in this game.”
Win at all costs
However, Miller and his Sporting teammates are just as focused on building on their 3W-3L-0D record under interim manager Kerry Zavagnin – a run that coincidentally began with a 2-0 home win over St. Louis in Zavagnin’s debut last month.
“I care so much about winning, helping the people around me, and I think it comes out in that way. I just get very intense. And in the games, I want to win at all costs. I know how to keep myself from going over the line,” said Miller, who’s started SKC’s last eight games while earning a reputation as a “fiery” player.
“I like that role. Especially against St. Louis.”
Maximum motivation
Miller is just one of many Sporting players who’ve raised their intensity levels in the lead-up to Wednesday’s rivalry showdown, according to Zavagnan,
“To manufacture something or to try to raise the emotional excitement, I’ve had to do very little,” he said.
“The guys are eager. They’re ready to get back out there, so we’re excited for the opportunity.”
For Hartel, a positive result would provide the spark needed to turn things around for St. Louis CITY.
“One game, especially a game like that, can change a lot,” the German said. “And we are looking forward to change our season to a good season.
"And we want to start it tomorrow against Kansas with a win.”