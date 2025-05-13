Matchday 13: What to know for Wednesday's must-watch matches

We've got a jam-packed few months of soccer coming up, and it all kicks off on Wednesday.
The first midweek slate of the 2025 MLS season is upon us and with it comes matches of great magnitude. Charlotte FC and Orlando City SC square off in an all-southern affair, St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City open Rivalry Week and Inter Miami CF look to get up off the mat when visiting the San Jose Earthquakes.
Let's dive into a few of the most interesting matchups during Matchday 13.
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Wednesday night brings a clash of two teams currently trending in opposite directions. Orlando City are unbeaten in nine matches, having not lost since Matchday 3. However, they've won just three times (with six ties) during that span. Final-third output has been at a premium for the Lions, who've been held to four scoreless draws in their last six games.
But their attacking firepower was on full display last weekend, as Designated Player Martín Ojeda (7g/3a) tallied a hat trick in a 3-3 draw with New England. If Orlando's MVP contender begins to click more consistently along with fellow DPs Marco Pašalić (5g/2a) and Luis Muriel (4g/3a), it could spell trouble for the Crown.
Charlotte FC opened the season in fine form and looked like they'd compete for the Eastern Conference's top spot. But things have cooled in recent weeks, to the tune of three straight defeats. Pep Biel has been their star man with three goals and six assists, while reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina leads the league in saves (53).
Still firmly in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race, the Crown could use a big-time performance from star winger Wilfried Zaha or USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang to help get back to winning ways.
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8:45 pm ET
Perhaps the marquee matchup of the midweek slate, this game marks the official start of Rivalry Week, as these two Midwestern foes square off for the 10th time since this heated matchup took shape in 2023.
Sporting KC hold a 4W-2L-3D lead in the all-time series and are looking to complete the season sweep over STL, having already defeated them, 2-0, on Matchday 7.
Since parting ways with long-time manager Peter Vermes, SKC have begun a slow climb up the Western Conference standings, logging three wins under interim boss Kerry Zavagnin. Expect the forward duo of Dániel Sallói (4g/2a) and Dejan Joveljić (5g/1a) to be difference-makers in attack, with midfielder Manu García (1g/4a) pulling the strings.
St. Louis crave a turnaround in form, having gone eight matches without a win, six of which have been losses. The offense has sputtered along the way, scoring just nine goals this year.
Olof Mellberg's side has gotten the most production from Marcel Hartel (2g/0a) and Cedric Teuchert (2g/1a) and will likely lean on them when chasing a crucial result in front of home fans.
Both sides are level on 10 points through the early going, and a win over their archrivals could be exactly what's needed to kick off a surge up the standings.
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
It's been a frustrating few weeks for Inter Miami, who went from being the final unbeaten team in MLS to being knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup by Vancouver Whitecaps FC and then suffering two league losses in three matches, most recently being dominated, 4-1, by Minnesota United FC.
Now, the Herons have a chance to pick themselves up and climb back towards the top of the Supporters' Shield race when they visit PayPal Park. Although star striker Luis Suárez will miss this match, Lionel Messi (5g/2a) should be ready to go and will hope to leave his imprint from the opening whistle.
On the other side of the pitch, San Jose have become must-see TV through 12 matchdays this campaign. The Quakes boast perhaps the most electric attack in the league, leading MLS in goals scored (26).
Strikers Chicho Arango (8g/2a) and Josef Martínez (6g/1a) are firmly entrenched in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, while winger Cristian Espinoza's numbers are off the charts (4g/7a), leading to his name being inserted into MVP conversations.
Can San Jose further Miami's misery? Or will the Herons rebound with a big-time performance on the West Coast?