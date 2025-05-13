USMNT to face Japan, South Korea at MLS venues

The US men’s national team will take on Asian powers Japan and South Korea during the September 2025 international window, further building excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.
Up first, the USMNT will face South Korea on Sept. 6 at Sports Illustrated Stadium – home of the New York Red Bulls. Kickoff is set for 5 pm ET (TNT, Max, Peacock; Telemundo, Universo).
Then on Sept. 9, the USMNT will take on Japan at Lower.com Field – home of the Columbus Crew. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET (TNT, Max, Peacock, Universo).
USA vs. South Korea
The USMNT will look to even up the all-time series against South Korea, with the record currently at 2W-3L-2D. These sides last met in February 2014, with San Jose Earthquakes legend Chris Wondolowski scoring twice in a 2-0 shutout.
South Korea are first in their World Cup qualifying group and nearing qualification for an 11th-straight World Cup.
This game will unfold nearly eight years since the USMNT last visited RBNY's home stadium, when they fell 2-0 to Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying.
USA vs. Japan
The Yanks and Samurai Blue have met just three times previously, most recently in a 2022 World Cup tune-up friendly (2-0 defeat).
Japan carry a 12-match unbeaten run dating back to February 2024, helping them become the first nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. They've reached the Round of 16 in the last two World Cups.
The US hold an impressive 10W-1L-3D record in Columbus, spanning Lower.com Field and Historic Crew Stadium. Two of those victories came in 2022 World Cup qualifying.