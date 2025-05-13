New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy: Fines issued after Mass Confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 12 of the 2025 season.

Mass Confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined the LA Galaxy and head coach Greg Vanney for violating the league’s Mass Confrontation Policy in the 72nd minute of LA’s match against the New York Red Bulls on May 10. It is the team’s second Mass Confrontation violation.

The New York Red Bulls and head coach Sandro Schwarz have been issued an official warning for their first violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy.

In addition, the following two players have been issued fines for inciting and/or escalating that Mass Confrontation: