D.C. United 0, Columbus Crew SC 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Three games into the 2017 season, the drought continues for D.C. United, which was blanked again in a 2-0 loss to visiting Columbus Crew SC at RFK Stadium on Saturday. United (0-2-1) have yet to score a goal this season.

Both Columbus goals came via penalty. Federico Higuain's 38th minute spot kick opened the scoring and Ola Kamara added another in the 66th to lift Crew SC (1-1-1) to their first win of the season. Both penalties came as a result of fouls by United's Steve Birnbaum against Kamara in the box.

Goals

